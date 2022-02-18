Coronavirus News February 18, 2022

According to the Florida Department of Health, 77% of Collier County’s population is vaccinated, about 291-thousand people. Since March 1st of 2020, there have been a total of 81,561 covid cases. Since march of last year 24.3% who have been tested, come back positive. February 4th through the 10th saw 1066 new coronavirus cases in Collier county.

If you want to get vaccinated but need some flexibility on the date and and time, the department of Health in Immokalee might be an option. Medical staff will provide walk-in covid vaccines Monday February 21 through Thursday February 24th at the Immokalee office. The shots are available from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon at 419 N. First Street. The office will provide 2nd dose Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and 2nd dose Pfizer vaccines.(only second doses) A guardian must accompany children getting the 2nd dose Pfizer vaccine.

There will also be two opportunities to get a PCR test next week.Testing is at 419 North First Street in Immokalee that’s from 2 – 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22. Testing will be on a first-come, first-served basis, for people of all ages regardless of symptoms. Masks are required. The second testing location is Misión Peniel located at 208 Boston Ave., in Immokalee. That is Wednesday, Feb. 23. from 2 to 6 p.m.

For more information on coronavirus vaccines or testing events, call the Healthcare Network COVID-19 Resource Line at 239.675.7080, or visit healthcarenetwork.org.

El Rev. Gary y Christine La Croix, y Scripps Howard Foundation brindan apoyo para las Noticias de WGCU en Español.

