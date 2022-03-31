Health News April 1, 2022

A consumer alert to people who use Suave Aerosol deodorant. There is a recall on the Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant. Unilever, the company who produces it says an internal review of product samples showed slightly elevated levels of benzene which is a carcinogen. While benzene isn’t an active ingredient in the recalled products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. Unilever is recalling all lots of the products with an expiration date through September 2023.

People 50 and older can now get a second COVID-19 booster if they have received their last vaccination at least four months prior. On Tuesday The Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for the age group. Until now, the FDA only allowed a fourth vaccine dose for people who are immune-compromised as young as 12. Younger people with severely weakened immune systems can also get boosted.

Federal health advisers on Wednesday ruled against an experimental drug that fights Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted 6-4 that a study failed to establish the drug’s effectiveness in treating the deadly disease. ALS destroys nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that are needed to walk, talk, swallow and breathe. There is no cure for ALS.

Florida’s latest coronavirus data shows 75% people are now vaccinated. Last week, 2.3 percent of coronavirus tests came back positive last week, which is 24.5 percentage points less than mid-January. In Collier county, the case positivity rate last week was 3.2%. There were a total of 45 COVID-19 deaths in Florida last week.

