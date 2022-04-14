Noticias Salud for April 15, 2022

La administración de Biden anunció el miércoles que extenderá el requisito de mascarillas en todo el país para aviones y transporte público por 15 días mientras que monitorea un aumento en los casos de COVID-19. Los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades dijeron que extenderían la orden hasta el 3 de mayo. Originalmente esta orden estaba programada para expirar el 18 de abril. La extensión les dará a los investigadores más tiempo para estudiar la subvariante omicron BA.2 que ahora es responsable por la mayoría de los casos en los estados unidos.

Las muertes por sobredosis entre adolescentes en el país aumentaron drásticamente en el 2020 por primera vez en una década y siguieron aumentando durante el año pasado. El Diario de la Asociación Médica Estadounidense publicó los resultados del estudio de muerte por sobredosis de drogas. El estudio fue dirigido por la Universidad de California. Las sobredosis fatales entre adolescentes casi se duplicaron de aproximadamente 500 en el 2019 a unos 950 en el 2020. Luego, en el 2021 hubo un incremento de 20% en estos casos en comparación con el año anterior. Las tasas más altas se dieron entre los adolescentes nativos americanos y nativos de Alaska, seguidos por los jóvenes latinos. Un nuevo evento de salud en Immokalee a fines de abril brindará pruebas gratuitas de coronavirus, asistencia de inmigración, distribución de alimentos, exámenes de salud y más.

El evento se llama Super Spring Family Health & Resources Day. El evento será el 30 de abril de 9 a.m. al mediodía. Es gratuito para el público y se llevará a cabo en Immokalee Community Academy Charter School.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for airplanes and public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order until May 3rd. It was originally set to expire on April 18. The extension will give researchers more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant now responsible for a majority of US cases.

Overdose deaths among teens in the US rose dramatically in 2020 for the first time in a decade, and kept rising through last year. The Journal of the American Medical Association published the results of the drug overdose study on Tuesday. the study was led by the University of California. Fatal overdoses among adolescents nearly doubled from about 500 in 2019 to about 950 in 2020. Then in 2021 there was an additional 20% compared to the year before. The highest rates were among Native American and Alaskan Native teens, followed by Latino adolescents.

A new health event in Immokalee at the end of April is providing free coronavirus testing, immigration assistance, food distribution, health screenings and more. The event is called the Super Spring Family Health & Resources Day. The RCMA and Healthcare Network are coordinating the event. it's happening on April 30th from 9am-noon. The event is free for the public and will be at the Immokalee Community Academy Charter School. This was the latest health news of this week from WGCU

