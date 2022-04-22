Edison Awards event brings the world's innovators to Fort Myers

The Edison Awards and Latimer Fellows have made their way to Fort Myers. The awards were presented Thursday evening, and on Friday, attendees will hold the first-ever event at the new Caloosa Sound Amphitheater along the Caloosahatchee River in downtown Fort Myers.

The Edison Best New Product Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The competition is open to innovative organizations across the globe.

The Lewis Latimer Fellowship Program is designed to provide special access and mentorship to an exceptional small group of Black innovators. The program is designed to connect and inspire a renowned group of Black innovators across a broad range of typically unconnected/unrelated disciplines and is modeled on the McArther Genius Award and the Rolex Mentor/ Protege Program.