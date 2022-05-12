Health Roundup for May 13, 2002

The Food and Drug Administration has limited the use of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of the potential risk of blood clots. NPR said that last Thursday, the FDA restricted the use of the Janssen vaccine to adults 18 years or older who are “medically ineligible for any other approved vaccine.” This is after CDC and FDA found 60 confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). This leads to rare but potentially life-threatening blood clots.

These days it’s getting harder and harder to find baby formula on the shelves… NPR reports that the average out-of-stock rate for baby formula the past week was at 43% and in some states it’s been even higher. The problem has been caused by “supply chain challenges, product recalls and historic inflation”. That’s according to Datasembly, a firm that has collected data from 11,000 sellers. The Abbott company voluntarily recalled popular baby formula products– like Similac, EleCare, and Alimentum earlier this year over concerns of bacterial infections. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the FDA is coordinating with manufacturers to ramp up production.

The Trevor Project, an organization providing crisis support to youth in the LGBTQ community, surveyed nearly 34,000 youth from ages 13 to 24 and found that 45% seriously considered attempting suicide last year. According to the survey, suicide attempt rates were higher among LGBTQ youth of color. Also, more than 70% of LGBTQ young people experienced symptoms of anxiety and 58% experienced symptoms of depression. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255