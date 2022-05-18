Bernier sworn in as Lee Schools Superintendent

The Lee County Public School District has a new Superintendent in Christopher Bernier, who was selected by the school board back in February.

"We are here to celebrate as Dr. Christopher Bernier takes oath of office to serve the students and citizens of the county as our superintendent," School Board Chair Debbie Jordan said at the swearing in ceremony Monday evening.

After Judge John Carlin administered the oath of office, Bernier gave a speech thanking family, friends and colleagues, among others. He said he was looking forward to attending upcoming town halls, campaigns, and listening tours and developing an appreciation for local issues. “Honesty and integrity are the words most often repeated by people across the state when they congratulate me on the School Board’s hiring of Dr. Christopher Bernier,” said School Board Member Chris Patricca. “I am excited to get to work as a member of the leadership team that now includes Dr. Bernier.”

Bernier's last position was as the Chief of Staff for the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada, but he has spent more than 30 years in Florida. He worked his way up from teacher to Associate Superintendent for the Orange County School District in Orlando. "Our school district is only as strong as the public's confidence," he said. "And community engagement is the best way I know to drive the perfect and best educational experience for our students and staff."

Principal of Heights Elementary School Doug Palow attended Monday's event. He said he's looking forward to working with Bernier and seeing what changes he'll bring to the school system. "I'm super excited about what his vision is for our district," Palow said. "My hope for him coming in as the leader of our district is that we just look at what's best for our students, providing the best education that we can for them." Palow said that he's only met with Bernier a few times, but he likes the new superintendent's commitment to getting to know the people involved in education in the district. "I'm not 100% sure what he could do for the future, but I'm just excited to see what he can do for us right now," Palow said. "And one of the things he's focused on is getting things done now and not later on."

Bernier emphasized the importance of immediate action in his speech and his commitment to teamwork and prioritizing children.

"I often hear stakeholders discussing the importance of an education, and we usually end with something like 'our future,'" he said. "While I agree, it is my belief that too often we focus on a distant future and not the immediate responsibilities that we hold."

Bernier said he's already been on the ground for three weeks, making efforts to determine the school district's needs, and in his first 100 days, he plans to reallocate funding based on the standardized test results that will come out in July. "I think we have to look at our resources and our financial aspect of our school district to make sure those finances are being spent appropriately in the schools on the students most in need," he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 497 into law on May 3. The measure puts a ballot referendum to voters in the fall general election that, if passed, would make the Lee Schools superintendent an elected rather than appointed position.

State Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, is one of the co-sponsors of the measure, and she believes that making the superintendent an elected position will keep those in the job from leaving. Bernier is the sixth person to take on the mantle in 12 years, with some of them staying on for two years or less.

"Being a superintendent is a very difficult position," Bernier said when asked about the high turnover rate. "It requires adaptation to the community, seven board members, as well as the outcomes of your student. I do believe that if an individual works hard and has the results to prove that they're being effective, the situation you're asking about will take care of itself."

Bernier, who was approved for a two-and-a-half-year contract, did not express concern with his position becoming an elected one, although the school board did speak out against the bill back in February.

"The voters of this community have an opportunity to express their desire for their superintendent moving forward," Bernier said. "My goal right now is to dig in to become a part of this community and to make myself necessary and successful in moving the needle on student achievement and resources for our schools."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.