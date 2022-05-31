Forecasters are monitoring a potential tropical depression that could approach Florida

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area near the Yucatan Peninsula that could approach Florida as the first tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later this week.

Forecasters say the area of low pressure — associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Agatha in the eastern Pacific — could develop near the Yucatan and northwestern Caribbean by midweek.

That system is expected to move over Caribbean and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it has a 60 percent chance of development later this week.

Regardless of development, forecasters say the system could produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of Mexico and Central America before approaching Cuba and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

If it does develop into a tropical storm, it would be called Alex.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.