Heavy rain and flash flooding from the tropical disturbance is this weekend's SWFL forecast

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are forecasted for our area Friday and Saturday as a tropical disturbance tracks through our area. Meteorologist Megan Borowski says the system will edge it's way into our area from southwest to northeast tomorrow morning. On and off rounds of heavy to excessive rainfall rates are expected to continue throughout the day into Saturday. Local accumulations of 7 to 10 inches are possible, and this could lead to flash flooding.

Megan says on top of heavy rain, there's a risk for a few tornadoes over the southern tip of the Florida peninsula tomorrow. She reminds us to stay weather aware over the next few days and be prepared to seek appropriate shelter if a flash flood or tornado warning is issued for our area.

WGCU is a member of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) and is your dedicated source for storm coverage throughout hurricane season. Stay connected at 90.1 Fort Myers/Naples and 91.7FM in Marco Island, and follow coverage on social media.