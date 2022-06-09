Moore About Business: ARPA and other business assistance tools

Let's talk ARPA today. Not AARP, the American Association of Retired Americans. This is A-R-P-A, the American Rescue Plan Act.

I'm going to talk Lee County, but many local counties have access to these federal funds and are developing programs to help businesses get back on their feet as they continue recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if you own a business, funds may become available to you in your county.

In Lee County, the Workforce Training & Certification Program offers micro and rapid credentialing programs for qualified businesses in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Tuition assistance and scholarships are available for in-demand programs such as health care and technology sectors through Florida Southwestern State College, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Hodges University.

Also, the Small Business Technical Assistance Program is available through local partner organizations offering technical assistance to small businesses. Partners include:



Lee County businesses can visit www.leegov.com/ARPA. Or go to the website of your local county. Or go directly to the website of the community partners mentioned.

"Moore About Business" is provided by the founder and publisher of "Southwest Florida Business Today," Karen P. Moore.

