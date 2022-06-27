Weekend protests underscore this historical moment: Photo Essay by Kinfay Moroti

Keisha Parker (above) leads abortion rights supporters on Sunday through downtown Fort Myers. More than 100 people took part in the protest after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states. Nearly half of the states have or will pass laws that ban abortion while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

Jesi Cason and Peter Kolter were among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse hours after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Marva Kester, 81, was among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse hours after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Bree Salgado and her 9-month-old daughter Louisa', were among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday.

Helga Cardona, who served in the U.S. Marines during combat war operations, was among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse.

