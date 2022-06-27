© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weekend protests underscore this historical moment: Photo Essay by Kinfay Moroti

WGCU | By Kinfay Moroti
Published June 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT
Abortion01.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Keisha Parker leads abortion rights supporters on Sunday through downtown Fort Myers.

Keisha Parker (above) leads abortion rights supporters on Sunday through downtown Fort Myers. More than 100 people took part in the protest after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states. Nearly half of the states have or will pass laws that ban abortion while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

Abortion02.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Abortion03.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Jesi Cason and Peter Kolter were among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse hours after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abortion04.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Kinfay Moroti

Marva Kester, 81, was among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse hours after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Abortion05.JPG
Kinfay Moroti

Bree Salgado and her 9-month-old daughter Louisa', were among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday.

Abortion07.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Abortion06.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/

Helga Cardona, who served in the U.S. Marines during combat war operations, was among hundreds of abortion rights supporters protesting on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse.

Abortion08.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Abortion12.JPG
1 of 7  — Abortion12.JPG
Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protest on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the day. The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Kinfay Moroti
Abortion09.JPG
2 of 7  — Abortion09.JPG
Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protest on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the day. The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Kinfay Moroti
Abortion14.JPG
3 of 7  — Abortion14.JPG
Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protest on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the day. The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Kinfay Moroti
Abortion15.JPG
4 of 7  — Abortion15.JPG
Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protest on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the day. The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Kinfay Moroti
Abortion10.JPG
5 of 7  — Abortion10.JPG
Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protest on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the day. The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Kinfay Moroti
Abortion11.JPG
6 of 7  — Abortion11.JPG
Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protest on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the day. The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Kinfay Moroti
Abortion13.JPG
7 of 7  — Abortion13.JPG
Hundreds of abortion rights supporters protest on Friday outside the old Lee County Courthouse after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier in the day. The ruling means there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Kinfay Moroti

Tags

WGCU Newsabortion
Kinfay Moroti
See stories by Kinfay Moroti
WGCU Roe v Wade Pics 12.png
  1. Hundreds protest SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in downtown Fort Myers