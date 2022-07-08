Cape Coral man arrested for threatening mass shooting

A Cape Coral man has been arrested and charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. In a statement, the Cape Coral Police Department reports, officers with its Special Investigations Unit arrested 55-year-old Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., at his home in Southeast Cape Coral Thursday afternoon after detectives were informed by a local law enforcement partner about a threat Crosser made via text message.

The expletive-laden threat said in part, “I’m fixing to make Texas and highland park look likes child’s play,” referring to the July 4 mass shooting in Highlands Park, Illinois where seven people were killed, and the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school un Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Crosser was transported to the Lee County Jail.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

