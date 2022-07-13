Mental Health Crisis Hotline simplified to 988

Starting Saturday, July 16, people experiencing mental distress need only remember the simple number 988 to call or text to get help from another person. We talked with Nancy Dauphinais, Chief Operating Officer at David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Naples, about it. Although the service officially launches Saturday, the 988 hotline is already available. And the previous number, 800-273-TALK, will continue to work after the launch. Click the button above to hear the conversation.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

