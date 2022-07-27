Manchin says he has a deal with Schumer on Democrats-only Inflation Reduction Act

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W Va., announced Wednesday that he has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat, to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

The bill, which would have support from Democratic senators alone and will therefore be passed via reconciliation, includes measures such as tax increases for corporations, funding for climate, energy and Medicare.

"Rather than risking more inflation with trillions in new spending, this bill will cut the inflation taxes Americans are paying, lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, and ensure our country invests in the energy security and climate change solutions we need to remain a global superpower through innovation rather than elimination," Manchin said in a statement.

The measure replaces Build Back Better, the Biden administration priority that Manchin declined to support because, in his view, it would contribute to the inflationary pressures in the economy. The current bill is a significantly pared back version of that package, but contains some key proposals.

The bill must first pass muster with the Senate parliamentarian, who is examining whether the proposals in the bill will pass the so-called Byrd bath rule. Once that is done, it will go through a vote-a-rama, a process that would serve to circumvent the 60-vote threshold that bills normally must cross in order to be passed. The House must then pass a similar bill before President Joe Biden signs it into law.

This story will be updated.

