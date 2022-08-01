Moore About Business: Smart Buildings

What smart buildings mean for the future

According to Gary Tasman, CEO Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property-SWFL, a decade ago, it was hard to imagine the concept of a smart building or how it would transform the commercial real estate landscape.

What is a smart building?

A smart building, he noted, is any building using the Internet to automatically control things like heating, power, ventilation, air conditioning, security, lighting and other systems. This means the building can be managed from anywhere at any time. Smart buildings give us more data than ever before, allowing decisions to be made with more clarity, better allocation of resources, increased productivity, reduced emissions and increased savings in the long run.

Why companies should invest in smart buildings

Moreover, when you compare smart buildings to conventional ones, they perform much better, Tasman shared. Although they cost more upfront, they bring in more rent in the long run.

What makes this technology so appealing is that it integrates into just about every system. Tasman explained, “The everyday building can’t collect data from user devices, systems, services and sensors the way a smart building can. This data not only makes the building programmable and customizable, but also more responsive to the needs of the building manager and employees, contributing to increased resale value.”

Tasman added, “It’s exciting to see businesses in our community shift into smart buildings and experience all of the benefits.”

