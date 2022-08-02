© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Published August 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.

Polls open in Arizona at 6 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

National News