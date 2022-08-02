Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. local time and close at 7 p.m. local time. Kansas generally observes CT, except for four counties on the Colorado border that are on MT.

