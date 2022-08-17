Health News August 17

In Collier County, there have been 3 monkeypox cases in August according to the Florida Department of Health. Two of them were acquired in Florida, another outside of the U.S. In Lee County, there have been 9 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. The state of Florida has had more than 1300 total cases as of Tuesday, Aug. 16. That is a 194% increase from the start of August. According to the News Press, there were 442 cases on August 1st.

Students returned to the classroom on August 10th amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. This time BA.5 is the dominant variant which is considered very contagious. According to Naples Daily News, Collier County Public Schools suggests students monitor their health daily and stay home when sick. Students are not required to isolate or quarantine if exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID.

