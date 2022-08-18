Treeline corridor residential development denied permission to advertise, for now

Developer, The Davis Group, requested that the Fort Myers City Council vote for permission to advertise the amendment of a future land map to convert 64 acres of Lee County Tradeport, which is industrial lands zoned to accommodate projected growth, to traditional community land use. The proposal is to construct 800 residential units.

City of Fort Myers / City of Fort Myers Proposed Future Land Use Map

Fort Myers City Council representative for Ward 6, Darla Bonk, said the city has only been made aware of the intent of 45 of the 64 acres at the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

“We don’t have any idea what’s going to happen to the other 19, so I think it’s a little premature to know what to advertise when we don't know what’s going to happen to those 19 acres," said Bonk. "There was a public hearing with the Planning Board where public input was provided, presentation from the developer was given, and that was denied in planning board.”

During public comment, Pelican Preserve resident Carole Brokke said rezoning the land isn’t in the best interest of residential health and safety.

“There's a problem with providing adequate water to the existing Treeline residents," said Brokke. "We still have low water pressure. A four and third-floor apartment can't shower when they want to. That's recent.”

Monday’s motion for approval of the permission to advertise was tied with a 3-3 vote. With the absence of council member Terolyn Watson, Mayor Kevin Anderson’s vote of “no” took precedence, and the motion was denied.

Once reports from the state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Health are in, and the intention on the other 19 acres is determined, this item may go back to the Planning Board before coming to Council.

City of Fort Myers / City of Fort Myers Current Future Land Use Map

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.