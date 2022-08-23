Primary County Commission and City Council races to watch in SWFL

Southwest Florida voters in the Aug. 23 primary election will cast ballots in a number of county and municipal elections that will shape the makeup of local governments going forward.

In Lee County, there’s a GOP primary in the race to fill the remaining term for the District Five Commission seat left vacant after the death of Frank Mann. Candidates include John Albion, Joseph Gambino, and Mike Greenwell.

Also in Lee County, primary voters will decide a nonpartisan contest for Lee County Judge between incumbent Archie B. Hayward, who is the only court’s only remaining Black judge, and Lindsay Scott Garza, who is the daughter of former Lee County Sheriff Mike Scott.

There’s a Fort Myers Ward Three City Council race with incumbent Terolyn Watson facing three challengers: Chantel Rhodes, Dorian Scudder, and Carlbert White. Watson works for the Lee School District’s bus transportation department, Rhodes has a background as a social worker and currently works for Golisano Children’s Hospital, Scudder has a background in information technology and White’s background is in small business and economic development. Any candidate receiving a majority of the votes cast in the primary will win the race. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

In Cape Coral, voters will narrow down the list of candidates to the top two vote getters in two city council races. The District One race includes four newcomers including Carol Rae Culliton, Jean Pierre Etcheverry, Jr., Bill Steinke, and Ally Wharton.

The Cape Coral City Council District Four race has incumbent Jennifer Nelson facing challengers Joshua Clark and Patty Cummings.

Primary voters in Cape Coral will also decide two city charter amendments. One would amend the city charter to require a special election to fill an open city council seat between 90 and 120 days of the seat’s vacancy. The other Cape Coral referendum would allow the City Clerk to make local ordinances and resolutions accessible to the public in electronic form.

In Collier County, Republican voters will select their nominee in two county commission races. The District Two contest includes four Republicans: Reg Buxton, Chris Hall, Gerald Lefebvre, and Nancy Lewis. Incumbent Andy Solis is not seeking re-election. The winner will face Democrat Bebe Kanter who faces no primary challenger.

The contest for the Collier Commission District Four seat also sets up a four-way GOP primary with incumbent Penny Taylor facing three challengers including Daija Hinojosa, Daniel Kowal, and Michelle McLeod. The winner will face write-in candidate Bill Oppenheimer.

In Collier County, primary voters will also decide on an amendment seeking expansion of the county’s mosquito control district and allowing the district to tax newly served areas.

Primary voters in Naples will also decide the fate of a charter amendment that would allow the city manager to live in Collier County, without a restriction on the city manager having to live within city limits.

Voters in Marco Island also face two ballot referenda in the primary, including a proposal to make owners of short-term rental properties responsible for the behavior of their tenants. The other is a bond referendum to levy a special tax for beach improvements on property owners in the Hideaway Beach District.

