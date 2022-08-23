Primary School Board races to watch in SWFL

School board races in Southwest Florida this year have been attracting more attention and campaign spending than usual.

In Collier County, three of five school seats are up for election, with each race pitting incumbents against new challengers. In the Collier School Board District One race, incumbent Jory Westberry faces Kimberly Ann Boobyer, and Jerry Rutherford.

In the District Three race incumbent Jen Mitchell faces challengers Jana Greer and Kelly Lichter. In the District Five race, incumbent Roy Terry faces Arthur Boyer, Jacqualene Keay, Timothy Moshier, and Ana Turino.

Collier School Board races are non-partisan and voted on at-large. If no candidate receives at least 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Also in Sarasota County, three of five school board seats are up for election. In the District One race incumbent Bridget Ziegler faces challenger Dawnyelle Singleton. The District Four race is a contest between Lauren Kurnov and Robyn Marinelli after incumbent Shirley Brown chose not to seek re-election.

The Sarasota School Board District Five race includes candidates Nora Cietek and Timothy Enos, as incumbent Jane Goodwin is stepping down after serving three terms.

In Lee County, four of seven school board seats are up for election. Only voters who live in a school board district can vote in that race with the exception of the District Six seat, which is voted on at-large.

The Lee School Board District One race includes candidates Sam Fisher, Cathy Stout, Christine DeVigili, and Kathy Fanny.

The School Board District Four race has incumbent Debbie Jordan facing challengers Dan Severson, Gerri Ware and Jason “Big Mama” Jones.

The District Five race has incumbent Gwyn Gittens facing Armor D. Persons.

The Lee School Board District Six race includes candidates Tia Collin, Jada Langford-Fleming and Denise Nystrom. Current officeholder Betsy Vaughn is not seeking re-election.

Once polls close at 7 p.m., tune into WGCU 90.1 FM/WMKO 91.7 FM for real-time election results throughout the night.

