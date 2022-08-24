© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Health News August 24th

WGCU | By Samantha Romero
Published August 24, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
national-cancer-institute-NFvdKIhxYlU-unsplash (1).jpg
National Cancer Institute
/

The United States is one step closer to having new COVID-19 booster shots available as soon as this fall. On Monday, the drug makers Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they've asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize an updated version of their COVID-19 vaccine. This one is designed to target the omicron subvariants that are dominant in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who played a critical role guiding the nation during the pandemic, announced Monday he is stepping down from his role in the federal government. As of December, he will leave the position as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s been the director of the institute for 38 years. He will also leave his role as the medical adviser to the president. Dr. Fauci served under seven U.S. presidents and helped lead the country through numerous health crises like AIDS and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Noticias de WGCU en EspañolWGCU News
Samantha Romero
See stories by Samantha Romero