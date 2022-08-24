Health News August 24th

The United States is one step closer to having new COVID-19 booster shots available as soon as this fall. On Monday, the drug makers Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they've asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize an updated version of their COVID-19 vaccine. This one is designed to target the omicron subvariants that are dominant in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who played a critical role guiding the nation during the pandemic, announced Monday he is stepping down from his role in the federal government. As of December, he will leave the position as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s been the director of the institute for 38 years. He will also leave his role as the medical adviser to the president. Dr. Fauci served under seven U.S. presidents and helped lead the country through numerous health crises like AIDS and the COVID-19 pandemic.