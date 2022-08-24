Weak Tropical Low Near Northeast Florida Bringing Showers, Gusty Winds Near The Coast

Update as of 9 AM Monday:

Showers from the tropical low are spreading westward into Nassau, Duval, Baker, Clay, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. These showers may be heavy for brief periods today, along with gusty winds at the coast, but the chances of a tropical depression forming are decreasing. The low is expected to move inland later Monday or Monday night over Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, ending the possibility of further development.

Update as of 3 PM Sunday:

Little has changed with the disturbance east of Florida since Saturday. As of 2pm Sunday, the low was located about 150 miles east of Daytona Beach. The system, known as "90L" to meteorologists for tracking purposes, may still become a tropical depression later Sunday or Monday before drifting back toward Florida. Whether it becomes a depression, moisture is forecast to increase over the peninsula on Monday, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially Monday afternoon and evening. The moisture tied to the disturbance should spread into the Panhandle on Tuesday, increasing the rain chances there, also.

Original Story from 4 PM Saturday:

An area of low pressure that formed along a decaying cold front may become the season's next tropical depression or named storm late this weekend or early in the upcoming week.

Satellite imagery showed what appeared to be a circulation about 200 miles east of Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon. The heaviest showers were located to the southeast of the circulation and were not affecting Florida. Dry air and wind shear are likely to keep the system from becoming too strong.

A ridge of high pressure building over South Carolina is likely to cause the weak tropical system to drift back toward the Sunshine State Monday and Tuesday. Regardless of whether the system is classified as a depression or named storm, more frequent downpours are likely over the southern peninsula Sunday and then spreading over the remainder of the peninsula on Monday. The moisture is forecast to spread westward into the Panhandle by Tuesday, increasing the frequency and areal coverage of showers and thunderstorms there, also.

There are no other areas in the tropics that are forecast to develop into a depression or named storm through the middle of the week.

