New video about red tide doesn't stink at all

Algae blooms can, and do, occur in every month of the year in Southwest Florida, although late summer and early fall is prime time. But just like the lack of tropical storms so far in this year's hurricane season, no significant red tide or blue-green outbreaks have yet occurred - and it's a good bet that nobody's complaining.

A dose of red tide, however, is available in a different way thanks to the nonprofit Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

To help folks better understand some of the science involved, and to answer a few of the most common questions, the institute created an animated video on how red tide moves through Florida’s marine and estuarine waters.

Available as a single video, or as three, shorter stand-alone segments focused on each topic, these easy-to-access resources can be readily shared to help provide answers often asked during red tide events: What is red tide? Is red tide dangerous to humans? How do we track red tide?

The video is intended for vacationers with little knowledge of red tide to long-time residents who wish to know more about the phenomenon and how it’s tracked.

“Historically, red tide shows up during summer or fall on the Gulf Coast of Florida,” said Katherine Hubbard, director of the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Center for Red Tide Research. “So it’s important for citizens to stay aware and educated.”

The link to the entire video is here.

Links to each of the three main sections of the video follow, in order: What is Red Tide? Is Red Tide Dangerous to Humans? How Do We Track Red Tide?

Red tide

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was not observed in samples collected in Southwest Florida during the last week, nor was there any fish kills or respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was not reported anywhere in Florida.

Blue-green algae

The Lee County Environmental Lab reported the presence of minor evidence of harmful algae blooms late last week at the Alva and Davis boat ramps as sparse visible specks. The same was noticed upstream at the Franklin Locks with a slight accumulation along the locks.

