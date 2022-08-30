Brewery events, beer releases for Greater Fort Myers Chamber’s 2022 SWFL Craft Beer Week Sept. 1-5

Beer, bowling, pirates, beer, cornhole, food, beer, music and ... beer ... will be on tap during the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce’s second annual SWFL Craft Beer Week Sept. 1-5.

The schedule of brewery events and beer releases for the five-day event celebrating Southwest Florida’s brewing scene kicks off with a party at HeadPinz Fort Myers Sept. 1.

Party attendees can get a VIP pass for $100 and enjoy a sample beer tasting from local breweries, light bites and prize drawings and includes access to exclusive offerings at select breweries throughout the week. Regular tickets for the kickoff only are $45.

The more than a dozen events will include participating breweries Coastal Dayz Brewery, Crazy Dingo Brewing, Eight-Foot Brewing, Fort Myers Brewing, Millennial Brewing, Palm City Brewing, Point Ybel Brewing, Riptide Brewing and The Tubby Pig Brewpub. A full schedule is available at SWFLCraftBeerWeek.com.

Highlights include:

Thursday, Sept. 1



Beers, Bowling & Bites , a ticketed kickoff event at HeadPinz Fort Myers, featuring bowling, food and a chance to meet and sample beers from participating breweries.

, a ticketed kickoff event at HeadPinz Fort Myers, featuring bowling, food and a chance to meet and sample beers from participating breweries. Food Truck Rally at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring specialty beer releases of Nitro Oatmeal Stout and Noire Nombre, music by Briz & Lady and food from Cositas Gourmet, The Nosh Truck and Vesuvius Wood Fired Pizza.

Friday, Sept. 2



Specialty beer release at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring a new Shandy, music by Ben Allen Band and food from Don’t Give Up, Wicked Streatery and King’s Tacos & Burritos.

at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring a new Shandy, music by Ben Allen Band and food from Don’t Give Up, Wicked Streatery and King’s Tacos & Burritos. Reggae Night at Coastal Dayz Brewery in Fort Myers, featuring a special tapping of Dank IPA, reggae music by Nostaljah and Jamaican food from The Hummingbird Table.

Saturday, Sept. 3



College Football Tailgate at Crazy Dingo Brewing in Fort Myers, celebrating the start of college football season with guest taps from Florida college town breweries, food, tailgate games and a special release of Week 1 Pale Wheat. Wear your favorite college colors for $1 off your first beer.

at Crazy Dingo Brewing in Fort Myers, celebrating the start of college football season with guest taps from Florida college town breweries, food, tailgate games and a special release of Week 1 Pale Wheat. Wear your favorite college colors for $1 off your first beer. Hazy Day Tap Takeover at Palm City Brewing in Fort Myers, an entire day dedicated to the New England Style IPA, featuring signature brews from across the state.

at Palm City Brewing in Fort Myers, an entire day dedicated to the New England Style IPA, featuring signature brews from across the state. Specialty beer releases at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring Watermelon Shandy and Bubblin’ Crude on tap, music by James Prather and food from South Pizza Co. and Wicked Streatery. A specially ticketed Then to Now: Tour & Tasting is offered for $25 plus gratuity.

at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring Watermelon Shandy and Bubblin’ Crude on tap, music by James Prather and food from South Pizza Co. and Wicked Streatery. A specially ticketed Then to Now: Tour & Tasting is offered for $25 plus gratuity. Drink Around the World Street Fest at Millennial Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring eight light beer releases, 10 local food trucks representing food from 10 countries, bounce houses, archery, axe throwing, face painting and more.

at Millennial Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring eight light beer releases, 10 local food trucks representing food from 10 countries, bounce houses, archery, axe throwing, face painting and more. Specialty beer release at Coastal Dayz Brewery in Fort Myers, featuring a tapping of a new Rum Porter and music by Max Herrick.

at Coastal Dayz Brewery in Fort Myers, featuring a tapping of a new Rum Porter and music by Max Herrick. Pirate Party at Eight-Foot Brewing in Cape Coral, featuring craft beer, pirate shenanigans, a pirate costume contest, music by Hot Buttered Nuggets and food by La Bamba Mexican Grill.

Sunday, Sept. 4



Cool & Crispy Fest at Point Ybel Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring an outdoor oasis, crispy beer, axe throwing, food trucks, music by Jeff Lyons and The Lonesome Rangers Bluegrass, and releases of Tactical Brewing Collab, Zillicoah Collab, Barriehaus Collab, Cool & Crispy Smoked Helles, Snook Light, Boot Bier Pils and Sanibel Light.

at Point Ybel Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring an outdoor oasis, crispy beer, axe throwing, food trucks, music by Jeff Lyons and The Lonesome Rangers Bluegrass, and releases of Tactical Brewing Collab, Zillicoah Collab, Barriehaus Collab, Cool & Crispy Smoked Helles, Snook Light, Boot Bier Pils and Sanibel Light. Beer & Chocolate Pairing at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring a limited-edition beer and chocolate pairing of four specialty brews paired with four Norman Love Confections chocolates for $30, as well as music by Ralph Curtis and food from MAD Brunch.

at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring a limited-edition beer and chocolate pairing of four specialty brews paired with four Norman Love Confections chocolates for $30, as well as music by Ralph Curtis and food from MAD Brunch. Cornhole Tournament at Riptide Brewing in Bonita Springs, featuring a friendly yet competitive cornhole tournament.

at Riptide Brewing in Bonita Springs, featuring a friendly yet competitive cornhole tournament. Music Bingo at Coastal Dayz Brewery in Fort Myers, featuring a special beer release of Coffee Vanilla Brown Ale, music by Tim Heard and Music Bingo for a chance to win free beer.

Monday, Sept. 5



Flights & Bites at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring a special flights and bites pairing with Don’t Give Up food truck for $15, music by Elisabeth Werries and special releases of Blood Orange Gose, Churro Stout and Kick the Kegs.

at Fort Myers Brewing in Fort Myers, featuring a special flights and bites pairing with Don’t Give Up food truck for $15, music by Elisabeth Werries and special releases of Blood Orange Gose, Churro Stout and Kick the Kegs. Hazy Fest at Coastal Dayz Brewery in Fort Myers, featuring a one-day-only release of four new hazy IPAs.

To learn more about SWFL Craft Beer Week, visit SWFLCraftBeerWeek.com or call 239-332-2930.