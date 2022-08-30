Tropical Depression in Atlantic becoming more likely

Four areas of tropical development are still being monitored in the Atlantic basin. Of highest interest is a broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic. Although conditions are only marginally favorable, there is an 80% chance for this system to organize into a tropical depression by mid-late week. According to the NHC, this disturbance will keep tracking slowly westward toward the northern Leeward Islands through Friday.

A small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda is very disorganized and significant development is not likely. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to help dissipate the system by the end of the week as it roams around the central Atlantic for a few more days.

Two other tropical waves have a low chance for development over the next 5 days. One will continue to slowly track through the Caribbean toward the Yucatan Peninsula, and the other will move off the west coast of Africa later tonight with gradual development possible.

Please remember as we head into the climatological peak of hurricane season the next few weeks, conditions in the tropics can change very rapidly to include the formation, intensification, or track of any tropical system. Plan on checking the forecast more frequently and keep on prepping.

