Red Sox to begin 2023 Spring training season February 24 at JetBlue Park

The Red Sox 2023 Spring Training season will get started February 24 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Lee County.

The Red Sox will launch the season with a game against the Northeastern University Huskies.

The club will play 18 home games and 16 away games, including 32 Grapefruit League games against seven American League teams and four National League teams.

For the first time since 2017, a World Baseball Classic exhibition game will be played at JetBlue Park on March 8. The Red Sox opponent for the World Baseball Classic matchup will be announced at a later date.

The Red Sox will play 11 games against divisional opponents, including two against their American League East rival New York Yankees. The club will face the Yankees on March 9, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa and will host the Yankees at JetBlue Park on March 12.

Other divisional matchups include four games against the Tampa Bay Rays, three games against the Baltimore Orioles, and two against the Toronto Blue Jays. The team will also square off against the Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Red Sox will look to defend their Lee County Commissioners Cup title against their cross-town foes, the Minnesota Twins, at JetBlue Park February 27, March 22, and 26. A total of five matchups will take place between the Lee County rivals with the Red Sox heading to Hammond Stadium at Lee County Sports Complex March 3 and March 11.

The Red Sox will play six games against the Atlanta Braves, the most of any opponent. The final two exhibition matchups of the season will be against the Braves, with the Red Sox set to travel to CoolToday Park on March 27, and host the Braves at JetBlue Park the following day, March 28, to close out the Spring Training season.

The 2023 season is the Red Sox' 12th at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Game times and ticket sale details for the 2023 Spring Training season will be finalized and announced at a later date. All dates are subject to change.