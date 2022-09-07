© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 2nd suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks has been arrested, police say

By Natalie Escobar
Published September 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
Authorities said on Tuesday that Myles Sanderson (right), the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan, had been located and is in police custody.
AP
Authorities said on Tuesday that Myles Sanderson (right), the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan, had been located and is in police custody.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported on Wednesday that stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson has been arrested.

Sanderson, one of two suspects in a series of stabbings that killed 10 people in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, was taken into custody in the town of Rosthern around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to authorities. "There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," the RCMP said in a Tweet.

This arrest comes after Sanderson's brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead on Monday with fatal wounds. The stabbings, which had taken place in 13 locations across the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, led to a manhunt that ended with Wednesday's arrest.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

National News
Natalie Escobar
Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)