U.S. reminds Venezuelans to re-register for TPS — and will extend their work permits

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Tim Padgett
Published September 9, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT
Venezuelan expats in Sunrise celebrate receiving Temporary Protected Status (TPS) last year.
Wayne K. Roustan
/
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Venezuelan expats in Sunrise celebrate receiving Temporary Protected Status (TPS) last year.

This summer, the Biden Administration extended Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Venezuelans living in the U.S. This week the government has issued additional important information about that extension — including a notices about work authorization.

Due to the perilous political and economic crisis in their home nation, Venezuelans who were in the U.S. in March 2021 were granted TPS at that time. It lets them remain here without threat of deportation, and it's been renewed for another 18 months, to March 2024.

The Biden Administration is now telling eligible Venezuelans that starting on Friday they have 60 days, until November 7, to re-register for TPS. The U.S. work permits they received with TPS will automatically renew for one year, until September 9, 2023.

The Homeland Security Department said it is also extending work authorization for Venezuelan students who have F-1 legal status in the U.S. but are experiencing economic hardship.

Some 345,000 Venezuelans in the U.S. are eligible for TPS. Venezuelan community leaders are now urging the Biden Administration to grant it to Venezuelans who’ve arrived here more recently.

Tim Padgett
Tim Padgett is the Americas editor for Miami NPR affiliate WLRN, covering Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with South Florida. He has reported on Latin America for almost 30 years - for Newsweek as its Mexico City bureau chief from 1990 to 1996, and for Time as its Latin America bureau chief in Mexico and Miami (where he also covered Florida and the U.S. Southeast) from 1996 to 2013.
