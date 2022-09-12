FGCU athletics roundup: Soccer, golf and volleyball results

SOCCER

MEN: MACON, Ga. - A pair of Eagles goals within the last four minutes of the second half proved to be the difference maker as FGCU (3-0-1) defeated 2021 SoCon champions and NCAA Tournament qualifier Mercer (2-2-2), on Sunday evening at Betts Stadium. The Eagles will return to action on Friday, Sept. 16 as they open ASUN play at Jacksonville (2-2-1).

Graduate forward Jovoney Brown (Savanna-La-Mar, Jamaica/North Florida) delivered the first goal of the match for the Eagles with a header that was assisted by junior midfielder Landon Ameres (Palmetto, Fla./Virginia Tech) that stunned the keeper. In the second half, senior Davi Alves (Belo Horizonte, Brazil/West Florida) tied the match with a shot off a pass from graduate midfielder Abdul Kuku (Sydney, Australia/Seattle) that connected into the left side of the net.

With under a minute remaining in the game, graduate forward Aedon Kyra (Sydney, Australia/UNLV) received a pass into the box from junior midfielder Jahvanie Hammond (Lauderhill, Fla./Coral Glades HS) to score the final goal of the match.

WOMEN: Due to weather conditions, Sunday's match between the FGCU women's soccer team and FIU was called in the 35th minute with no score. The game still may be resumed at a later date to be determined.

The key play of the first 35 minutes came in the 14th minute when graduate student Katie Sullivan stopped an FIU penalty with a diving save to her right. Overall, FIU had five shots to FGCU's four while the Panthers had a 4-0 advantage on corner kicks.

The Eagles will return to action on Thursday when they open up ASUN action on the road at Queens (N.C.). Kickoff from Charlotte is set for 7 p.m.

GOLF

Four FGCU Men's Golf student-athletes will be suiting up as individuals at the Streamsong Invitational Monday and Tuesday in Bowling Green, Florida.

The invitational is hosted by Lipscomb University at the Streamsong Blue Course, a par-72 and 7,276-yard course.

Sam Baker (Cloquet Minn.), Sebastian Frau (Italy), Cooper Hrabak (Medina, Ohio) and Thomas Salanito (Palm Harbor, Fla.) will be representing for the Green and Blue for the first time this season.

INVITATIONAL: FGCU Men's Golf finished eighth at the Rod Myers Invitational Saturday to begin the fall season.

The Rod Myers Invitational, hosted by Duke University, is made up of seven top-55 programs. #49 Alabama captured both the team and individual titles. The Crimson Tide posted a team to-par score of -13,851.

#54 FGCU carded a three-round team score of 877, besting #45 Missouri by one stroke. FGCU also placed higher than Power Five opponents Virginia Tech and Penn State.

VOLLEYBALL

FGCU wrapped up play at the Sunshine Invitational with a 3-0 sweep of Georgia Southern Saturday.

Erin Shomaker (Granville, Ohio) reached the 1,000 career kill milestone in the win over the Sun Belt foe. Shomaker became the fifth Eagle to ever reach 1,000 career kills.

