Gas prices across Florida are at a 7-month low

Gas prices across Florida are now at a seven-month low.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas dropped to $3.45 cents a gallon on Sunday.

That's down 9 cents from the previous week, and 17 cents over the last two weeks following a brief 9-cent rise in late August. It's also a $1.44 less than they were in mid-June, when prices hit record highs.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, says prices could continue to fall over the next week.

"The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower," Jenkins said in a news release. "Unless fundamentals shift, Florida's average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week."

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $3.39 a gallon.

