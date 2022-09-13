African Caribbean American Center to celebrate reopening, renovated Fort Myers building

The African Caribbean American Center, a program of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice, Inc., will celebrate its reopening from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, displaying a renovated building, updated programs, and a new director.

The celebration with include a visit from the Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida, the Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, a ribbon-cutting, food trucks, waterslides, dunk tanks, games and live music, including special guest, Verceal Whitaker, formerly of The Platters, performing live on stage at 2:30 p.m.

Bishop Dewane will bless the building and hold the official ribbon cutting along with local dignitaries.

The center’s new director, Anna Callwood, who has more than 40 years of administration and counseling experience, said, “We are grateful and excited about reopening the center and carrying out the mission of its founders to ensure that the children we serve in the Dunbar community achieve academic and social success.”

The AFCAAM Center was founded in the 1980s by two Dominican Sisters, Marie McBride and Elaine Robbins, with the aim to serve the Dunbar community of Fort Myers.

The newly renovated center now has 34 registered participants and offers reading and writing enrichment services, homework assistance, and positive youth development programs for school-aged children from kindergarten through grade 12.

For more information about the AFCAAM Center, contact Anna Callwood, Center Director at 239-461-0233 or email anna.callwood@catholiccharitiesdov.org. The AFCAAM Center is located at 3681 Michigan Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916.

