U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offering a one-day boating class; meet and greet breakfast planned

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a one-day boating class from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 15660 Pine Ridge Road in Fort Myers.

"Boat America – Class on Responsible Boating" is a beginners boating class that provides novice recreational boaters with knowledge needed to obtain Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission safety certification. Many boat insurance companies will offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who complete the Boat America class.

The class presenters are trained professionals of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary who facilitate sharing of experiences and relate courseware to the Fort Myers Beach area.

“Education and awareness of boating hazards is the key to safe boating," Greg Masonick, flotilla commander of the Fort Myers Beach Flotilla 9, said. "Participants learn the importance of life jackets, reducing risks, being prepared, and exercising good judgment. People are very busy today, and this one class can fit easily into everyone’s calendar. Unlike online classes, this program offers student interaction, shared perspectives, and local area knowledge.”

The cost is $45 per person and includes study material. Advance registration is required, by phone at 239-690-6780 option 1 or online at http://www.aux91fmb.org/safeboating/ - the class fills up quickly so register today.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Auxiliary will also host a "Meet and Greet Breakfast" Monday at the Sunflower Café on the corner of Summerlin at San Carlos Boulevard.

Representatives from the Coast Guard and Auxiliary will be available to answer questions about search and rescue, missions, facilities, training, and capabilities. There is free admission for the first 20 people to register, after that the group asks a $10 donation to cover the cost of food. Register on-line at www.Aux91FMB.org/Breakfast

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is the lead agency protecting America’s seaward frontier in recreational boating safety and is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard. The auxiliary supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas and was created by Congress in 1939.

