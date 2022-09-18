Fiona becomes hurricane, path doesn't include Southwest Florida; Puerto Rico braces for wind, rain

The National Hurricane Center reported Sunday that Fiona had developed hurricane status and was moving west-northwest near 8 miles per hour.

Florida, and the rest of the east coast of the United States, was not being directly threatened by Fiona, National Hurricane Center's data showed.

The storm was expected to begin a northwestward motion later Sunday, continue through Monday and followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona was approaching Puerto Rico and was to move near or over the island Sunday afternoon or evening.

The Associated Press reported that in Puerto Rico, people braced for severe wind and potentially “historic” levels of rain.

Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches possible in isolated areas.

Anxiety ran high across the island with Fiona due just two days before the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit on Sept. 20, 2017, destroying the island’s power grid and causing nearly 3,000 deaths.

Fiona was forecast to move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

The extended track showed Fiona moving away from Florida and the rest of the U.S. coastline while developing into a major hurricane by Wednesday.

Fiona’s maximum sustained winds increased to near 80 miles per hour with higher gusts. Additional strengthening was forecast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 140 miles and hurricane-force winds up to 30 miles from the center.

A weather station at Las Mareas, Puerto Rico, reported sustained winds of 62 miles per hour with a gust to 75 miles per.

The minimum central pressure estimated from Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations was reported at 987 mb (29.15 inches).

A Hurricane Watch for the U.S. Virgin Islands was discontinued.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:



Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...



North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...



U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you. The Associated Press contributed to this report.