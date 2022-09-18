Line break prompts Fort Myers to issue precautionary boil water alert Sunday; repairs being made

A waterline break prompted Fort Myers to issue a precautionary boil water alert Sunday for a section of the city around The Forum and Treeline Avenue near I-75.

The alert came after a 16” main line break at 11749 Kingsbridge Boulevard. City Public Works Department crews were at the site making repairs.

The precautionary notice was to remain in effect until the problem is corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, a city alert said.

City water customers with questions were asked to contact the city public works department at 239-321-8100.

Braun, Michael /

According to the alert, the boil water notice affected all residences and businesses east of I-75, including, but not limited to: Lexington Palms at The Forum, Promenade East and West, Colonial County Club, Pelican Preserve, Olympia Pointe, Sherwood, Whispering Palms, Treeline Elementary, Marina Bay, Botanica Lakes, Bridgetown, and The Plantation.

The city also advised that all water earmarked for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be subjected to a rolling boil of one minute and then cooled before use. Bottled water can also be used.

