Tragic outcome averted: Lee deputy helps save choking infant

The mother of a new baby experienced some frantic moments when she realized her infant was choking.

What could have had a tragic outcome, however, was averted by the quick actions of a nearby Lee County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer.

The woman was in the student drop-off line at Three Oaks Elementary School on Cypress View Drive in Fort Myers on the morning of Sept. 9 when her baby began choking.

Surveillance video at the school captured the moments as the woman exited her SUV, grabbed her infant daughter and started trying to help her, with light taps on the baby’s back.

Deputy Bill Weaver, the school resource officer, heard the mother's cries and ran over to render aid.

The video shows him gathering up the child from the visibly distraught mother and beginning efforts to save the baby.

Weaver’s efforts worked and the child stopped choking and resumed breathing. As a precaution the child was taken to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The woman’s mother, Debbie Davis-Cowley, posted her appreciation on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that displayed the video of Weaver’s help: “Thank you Deputy Weaver!! This was my daughter and her new baby. I cant thank you enough!”

