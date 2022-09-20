Boil water notice in area off Treeline Avenue lifted

A precautionary boil water notice issued Sunday for an area of Fort Myers near I-75 was rescinded Tuesday.

A waterline break prompted Fort Myers to issue the alert for a section of the city around The Forum and Treeline Avenue near I-75.

The alert came after a 16” main line break at 11749 Kingsbridge Boulevard. City Public Works Department crews worked into Sunday afternoon making repairs.

Water service was restored to the two-block area affected shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, a city official confirmed.

The precautionary notice was in effect until a bacteriological survey determined that the water was safe to drink, a city official said.

City water customers with questions were asked to contact the city public works department at 239-321-8100.