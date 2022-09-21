Lee County Domestic Animal Services celebrating Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

October will become #Dogtober this year as Lee County Domestic Animal Services hosts Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate by adopting.

Animal Services, along with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, will celebrate, showing the adoptable pets available at area shelters.

Adoption fees will be reduced on all dogs 4 months and older to just $30 for all of October. Cats and kittens will be just $10 with an approved application.

The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee. This is a package valued at $600.

Stop by 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the adoption center, 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers.

Visit the website www.leelostpets.com to see pets available for adoption.

