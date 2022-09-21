© 2022 WGCU News
Lee County Domestic Animal Services celebrating Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
The Lee County Domestic Animal Services will turn October into #Dogtober this year and provide the chance for those looking for a canine companion to make a choice in celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

Animal Services, along with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, will celebrate, showing the adoptable pets available at area shelters.

Adoption fees will be reduced on all dogs 4 months and older to just $30 for all of October. Cats and kittens will be just $10 with an approved application.

The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee. This is a package valued at $600.

Stop by 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the adoption center, 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers.

Visit the website www.leelostpets.com to see pets available for adoption.

