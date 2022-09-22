Aug. 2022 RSW traffic down, but year-to-date numbers up 11%

During August, 620,532 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers, a decrease of 4% compared to August 2021. However, it was still the second-best August in the 39-year history of the airport.

The year-to-date passenger traffic numbers, however, showed an 11% increase compared to last year.

The traffic leader in August was Delta with 162,532 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (115,590), American (105,547), JetBlue (72,551) and United (68,624).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 5,143 aircraft operations, a decrease of 23% compared to August 2021. Page Field (FMY) saw 16,125 operations, an 82% increase compared to August 2021, which made it the best single month at FMY in nearly 40 years.

Southwest Florida International Airport served more than 10.3 million passengers in 2021 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

