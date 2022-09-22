Boil Water Notice lifted for communities off Winkler Road

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice for residences in unincorporated Lee County in neighborhoods off Winkler Road and south of Summerlin Road.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The areas affected include:



All of Banyan Bay

All of Catalina Isles

All of Belle Meade

All of Tropical Cove

All of Winkler Estates

Timber Run Court from 8761 Timber Run Court to the end of the cul-de-sac.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Sept. 19. Recent heavy rainfall caused a pipe to shift, which impacted in a 12-inch watermain near Banyan Bay Boulevard and Winkler Road.

