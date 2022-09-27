Evacuations and shelters in Charlotte County ahead of Hurricane Ian

Evacuation orders have gone out for areas across Southwest Florida and shelters are opening in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach.

Charlotte County Emergency Management has ordered an evacuation of red areas in Zone A. This includes the barrier islands of Don Pedro Island, Knight Island (Palm Island), Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island, and Manasota Key. The evacuation order also covers anyone living in mobile homes or trailers.

Charlotte County opened four emergency shelters at 8 a.m., Sept. 27 as a last resort for residents. All shelters in Charlotte County are pet friendly. Anyone planning to go to a shelter should bring a Go Kit including a three-day supply of food and water, toiletries, medications, sleeping items, phone chargers and anything else you might need. For those bringing pets, be sure to bring your own pet food and other supplies as well as a crate or pet carrier and ID tags and health records.

Open shelters in Lee County are at the following locations:

Kingsway Elementary School

23300 Quasar Blvd, Port Charlotte

Liberty Elementary School

370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte

Neil Armstrong Elementary School

22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte

Harold Ave. Regional Park Recreation Center

23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte

