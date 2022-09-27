Evacuations in Lee and Collier Counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

Evacuation orders have gone out for areas across Southwest Florida and shelters are opening in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach.

All of Zone A is under a mandatory evacuation order, which generally includes islands and coastal areas including Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Bonita Beach, Matlacha and inland along the Caloosahatchee River. Part of Zone B in Lee County south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral is also under an evacuation order.

Anyone living in a mobile home or manufactured home is also part of the county’s evacuation order.

Lee County began opening shelters at 9 a.m. All shelters are pet-friendly. Anyone planning to go to a shelter should bring a Go Kit including a three-day supply of food and water, toilet paper, medications, sleeping items, phone chargers and anything else you might need. For those bringing pets, be sure to bring your own pet food and other supplies as well as a crate or pet carrier and ID tags and health records.

Open shelters in Lee County are at the following locations:

Dunbar High School

3800 Edison Avenue

Fort Myers, FL 33916

East Lee County High School

715 Thomas Sherwin Ave.

Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

Estero Recreation Center

9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd.

Estero, FL 33928

Gateway High School

13820 Griffin Dr.

Fort Myers, FL 33913

Hertz Arena

11000 Everblades Parkway

Estero, FL 33928

Island Coast High School

2125 DeNavarra Pkwy.

Cape Coral, FL 33909

Oak Hammock Middle School

5321 Tice Street

Fort Myers, FL 33905

South Fort Myers High School

14020 Plantation Road

Fort Myers, FL 33912

Varsity Lakes Middle School

801 Gunnery Road North

Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Veterans Park Recreation Center

49 Homestead Road S.

Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

In Collier County, the City of Marco Island has issued a voluntary evacuation. A news release from the city says this is also the time for island residents to prepare for a possible mandatory evacuation. At this time, the city has no plans to close the Jolley Bridge or impede vehicle traffic on or off the island.

