HURRICANE IAN: Recovery-related information, tips

GENERAL INFORMATION

Home Depot Foundation commits up to $1M for communities impacted by Ian: The Home Depot Foundation is committing up to $1 million to support immediate disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. This new disaster response grant takes the Foundation’s 2022 disaster commitment to more than $5.5 million.

Alongside nonprofit partners and Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, the Foundation is providing immediate assistance to communities in need by distributing water and relief supplies, delivering meals, providing shelter and removing debris in the impacted areas as soon as the storm clears.

The Foundation is also shipping more than 1,800 disaster relief kits to Florida to be distributed by Convoy of Hope and other nonprofit partners. The kits, which include garbage bags, paper towels, cleaners, hand sanitizer, scour pads, gloves and N95 masks, will be distributed to people in need and those cleaning up after the storm.



CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Chainsaw Safety: Chainsaws are inherently dangerous. Here are a few guidelines to follow anytime you operate a chainsaw:

Always read the operating manual thoroughly prior to operating a saw.

Follow all manufacturer safety guidelines for starting, cutting, and fueling.

Wear protective equipment: chaps, gloves, earplugs, and a hard hat (in case of kickback or falling debris).

Ensure firm footing, remove loose material from underfoot; spread feet in a wide, balanced stance.

Keep the work area clear to avoid tripping hazards.

Always maintain control; keep a firm grip on the saw.

Always be alert to saw kickback.

Never cut above chest height, control is difficult.

Use a pole saw for cuts above your head.

Do not over-reach or under-reach when cutting; you will be off balance.

Estimate what the reaction of what you're cutting will be; will it whip up, down, or toward you.

Identify and keep an escape route clear.

Remember, even the smallest injury with a chainsaw usually requires professional medical attention.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em , www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty , and www.twitter.com/ccoem .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.