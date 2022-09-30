Pine Island, tip to tip, ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian's passage

2 of 20 — Pine02.JPG

Pine Island residents help a woman who hurt her ankle after crashing her bicycle on Friday on Pine Island. The woman was taken to the fire station and treated. Hurricane Ian devastated much of Bokeelia, Pine Island, Matlacha and St. James City. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.

Kinfay Moroti