Pine Island, tip to tip, ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian's passage
Fort Myers photographer Kinfay Moroti got access to Pine Island Friday and found an island in tatters. From Bokeelia to St. James City and Matlacha, the barrier island was battered and shredded by Ian's powerful winds.
1 of 20 — Pine01.JPG
A picture of Jesus Christ and Powerade were among the items Jose Luis recovered from his mobile home on Pine Island on Friday (9/30/22). Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti
2 of 20 — Pine02.JPG
Pine Island residents help a woman who hurt her ankle after crashing her bicycle on Friday on Pine Island. The woman was taken to the fire station and treated. Hurricane Ian devastated much of Bokeelia, Pine Island, Matlacha and St. James City. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti
3 of 20 — Pine03.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
4 of 20 — Pine04.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
5 of 20 — Pine05.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
6 of 20 — Pine06.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
7 of 20 — Pine08.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
8 of 20 — Pine07.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
9 of 20 — Pine09.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
10 of 20 — Pine11.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
11 of 20 — Pine10.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
12 of 20 — Pine12.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
13 of 20 — Pine13.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
14 of 20 — Pine14.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
15 of 20 — Pine16.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
16 of 20 — Pine15.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
17 of 20 — Pine18.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
18 of 20 — Pine17.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
19 of 20 — Pine19.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
20 of 20 — Pine20.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
