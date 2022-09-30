© 2022 WGCU News
Pine Island, tip to tip, ripped to shreds by Hurricane Ian's passage

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 30, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
Pine20.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
/
Special to WGCU
Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.

Fort Myers photographer Kinfay Moroti got access to Pine Island Friday and found an island in tatters. From Bokeelia to St. James City and Matlacha, the barrier island was battered and shredded by Ian's powerful winds.

Pine01.JPG
1 of 20  — Pine01.JPG
A picture of Jesus Christ and Powerade were among the items Jose Luis recovered from his mobile home on Pine Island on Friday (9/30/22). Hurricane Ian devastated much of Pine Island and the areas of Bokeelia, St. James City and Matlacha. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti
Pine02.JPG
2 of 20  — Pine02.JPG
Pine Island residents help a woman who hurt her ankle after crashing her bicycle on Friday on Pine Island. The woman was taken to the fire station and treated. Hurricane Ian devastated much of Bokeelia, Pine Island, Matlacha and St. James City. People in these areas are unable to leave by vehicle due to damage to Pine Island Road and Matlacha Bridge by Hurricane Ian.
Kinfay Moroti
Pine03.JPG
3 of 20  — Pine03.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine04.JPG
4 of 20  — Pine04.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine05.JPG
5 of 20  — Pine05.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine06.JPG
6 of 20  — Pine06.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine08.JPG
7 of 20  — Pine08.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine07.JPG
8 of 20  — Pine07.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine09.JPG
9 of 20  — Pine09.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine11.JPG
10 of 20  — Pine11.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine10.JPG
11 of 20  — Pine10.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine12.JPG
12 of 20  — Pine12.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine13.JPG
13 of 20  — Pine13.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine14.JPG
14 of 20  — Pine14.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine16.JPG
15 of 20  — Pine16.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine15.JPG
16 of 20  — Pine15.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine18.JPG
17 of 20  — Pine18.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine17.JPG
18 of 20  — Pine17.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine19.JPG
19 of 20  — Pine19.JPG
Kinfay Moroti
Pine20.JPG
20 of 20  — Pine20.JPG
Kinfay Moroti

Tags
2022 Hurricane SeasonHurricane IanWGCU NewsPine IslandWeatherPhotography
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff