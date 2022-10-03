Many in SWFL still have no power; FPL, LCEC target Oct. 8 for much of area to be reconnected

FPL says power will be restored to all its customers by end of the week

Several hundred thousand customers affected by Ian still have no power, according to FPL in a press briefing Monday morning. “We’re committed to working 24 hours to get them back up,” said FPL CEO Eric Silagy. About 21,000 workers are in the field.

And LCEC, , which also supplies power in some areas Southwest Florida, was challenged by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday to get more customers hooked back up.

For FPL's customers among its 21 counties, power had been restored to 1.8 million or 83 percent of the company's range.

When can others expect to regain FPL service? Structures without damage that prohibits safe restoration of power can expect to be up and running this week.

By Tuesday close of business, northern Manatee, Seminole and Volusia counties should have power.

By Wednesday close of business, power should be restored to Collier, southern Manatee, and Sarasota County north of Fruitville Road.

By Friday, the rest of FPL’s customers should also be restored to power, which includes Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto, Glades, Lee and Sarasota County south of Fruitville Road.

“This is a dangerous business. We’re still facing a lot of challenges out there,” he said, with high water still in some places. “Folks in Arcadia are still flooded.

“We’re going to continue to work day in and day out until it’s done.”

Watch the FPL press conference at www.facebook.com/fplconnect/videos/501646618247707

Denise Vidal, CEO of LCEC said Monday: “LCEC continues to expand the number of crews coming into our area to restore electric service in our devastated communities. In doing so, our goal is to restore our members’ power as quickly as possible given the conditions in our communities."

The company listed the following times for restoration of services in Southwest Florida:

Charlotte County - estimated to be 95 percent restored by end of day Saturday, October 8.

Collier County (excluding Marco Island) - estimated to be 95 percent restored by end of day Saturday, October 8.

Marco Island is currently 40 percent restored with specific areas still being assessed for restoration alternatives. It is estimated to be 95 percent restored by end of day Tuesday, October 4.

Hendry County - estimated to be 95 percent restored by end of day Wednesday, October 5.

Lee County (excluding Pine Island and Sanibel / Captiva Islands) - estimated to be 95 percent restored by end of day Saturday, October 8.

Pine Island estimated restoration time will be determined once access to the island is established.

Sanibel and Captiva Islands estimated restoration time will be determined once access to the island is established.

