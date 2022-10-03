Page Field to resume operations Tuesday with some changes

Page Field in Fort Myers will open to general aviation traffic at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

There will be some changes the Lee County Port Authority is implementing:



Hours of operation starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is the same time the Air Traffic Control Tower will be staffed, until further notice.



Base Operations at Page Field will reopen with reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. No after-hours FBO service will be offered at this time, with the exception of government, medical service and humanitarian aid operations. Please note, services and amenities will be limited. For information, please call 239-590-6600.



Self-serve 100LL fueling is available on the Southeast Ramp.



Due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, please use caution and leave extra time to get to the airport.



There will not be drinking water available until the boil water notice in our area has been lifted.



Go Rentals car rental service will be available for local driving only (no one-way trips). Please call 239-324-0121 for more information.

