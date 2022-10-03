Vehicle damage widespread post-Ian

Hurricane Ian’s destruction included thousands of vehicles across southwest Florida. A Copart tow truck was in a Bonita Springs gated community picking up a Porsche Cayenne SUV. The tow-truck driver wanted to remain anonymous but he gave me some eye-popping numbers.

"Between Friday and Saturday we picked up 2,000 cars, in Naples, Fort Myers, all the way to Punta Gorda. We’re estimating picking up 500 today and 20,000 by the end of the week," said the tow-truck driver.

The Porsche owner’s family told me the car was totaled.