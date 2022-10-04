Banking concerns? A few institutions weigh in

Wondering whether your bank is open or how to reach someone at your financial institution? Here are a few we’ve heard from.

CENTENNIAL

Following Hurricane Ian, Centennial Bank has re-opened the following branches for in-person services. Online and mobile banking features are also available 24 hours a day, as well as the Centennial Bank mobile app.

Fort Myers

12670 Creekside Ln – Suite 101

Fort Myers, FL 33919

M-Th 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m./

F 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Naples

3021 Airport Pulling Rd. N.

Naples, FL 34105

M-Th 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m./

F 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Marco Island

615 E Elkcam Cir.

Marco Island, FL 34145

M-Th 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m./

F 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CHASE

We started to reopen our branches in affected areas on Friday and Saturday. By (Monday), we reopened 192 of the 234 branches in affected areas, including Naples, and continue to assess what it will take to get others open. That includes making determinations about our facilities, the immediate infrastructure such as electricity and digital connectivity, our employees, and then the larger community.

· Customers are also able to get cash through our ATMs in the region.

· We are waiving fees for Chase customers. We have created a page on our website with this info and it is also being shared via our social media pages. www.chase.com/hurricane-ian

· There’s also an effort vis social media to warn customers of fake charity and contractor scams.

- Allison Reed, Vice President, Communications, JPMorgan Chase

SANIBEL CAPTIVA COMMUNITY

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has opened four of eight Lee County locations.

If customers have cell signal, they have access to their banking accounts 24/7 through online and mobile banking, including account balances, bill pay, account transfers, Zelle® and check depositing. Customer debit cards may also be used at any Allpoint or Presto ATM locations. Also, go to www.sancapbank.com

As of Monday, Oct. 3, the following locations are open:

Gateway Branch

11691 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers

· Lobby open regular business hours and drive-through services available

· On-site ATM available and operable

Downtown Branch

1533 Hendry Street, Unit 100, Fort Myers

· Lobby open regular business hours

· On-site ATM available and operable

College Parkway Branch

7500 College Parkway, Fort Myers

· Lobby open regular business hours

Bridge Branch (Operations Center)

9311 College Parkway, Fort Myers

· Lobby open regular business hours and drive-through available

· On-site ATM available and operable

WELLS FARGO

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Ian. At this time, we are assessing impacts and are committed to providing support to our customers, clients, and employees. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 800-219-9739.

- Ro Norman, Senior Communications Consultant, Central Florida and Gulf Coast Regions