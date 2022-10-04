First disaster recovery center in Fort Myers opens

As of Tuesday, a relief center with representatives from 10 agencies is open for victims of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. The disaster recovery center is at Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gov. DeSantis’ office announced.

Additional disaster recovery centers are being established by FEMA and Florida Dept. of Emergency Management and will be announced “in the coming days,” according to the press release. Locations will be updated at www.floridadisaster.org.

The site is considered an initial payment center, which means that impacted policyholders can meet with their companies to file claims and for the companies to issue checks. “In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, insurance carriers will focus on the immediate needs of policy holders by providing resources for specific items including living expenses,” the release said.

Florida has also deployed mental health professionals who can offer counseling and support, the governor’s office announced, as well as five SpaceX Starlinks to provide internet and cellular access.

Along with volunteer groups, representatives from the following state agencies, partners, and federal organizations are on site at the Fort Myers center and available to help survivors and provide individual and business assistance include:

Florida Division of Emergency Management



Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)



Florida Department of Economic Opportunity



Office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis



Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation



Florida Department of Children and Families



Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs



Florida Office of Insurance Regulation



Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles



Enterprise Florida, Inc.



Legal Services of North Florida



CareerSource Southwest Florida



CareerSource South Florida



CareerSource Pasco Hernando



Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC)



