‘Still very much search and recovery,’ at Fort Myers Beach

Getting residents who want to leave off the island and getting people still on the island access to food and water are the priorities early Tuesday afternoon at Fort Myers Beach.

“The biggest thing right now is we need people who are still on the island but want to get off, to get to Estero Boulevard and wait for the National Guard or Lee County Sheriff’s to pick them up and take them to the bridge and then Lee Tran will take them to shelters or to friends or family or a hotel or whatever,” said communications officer Jennifer Dexter.

Shelters are open and accepting people, the largest being at Hertz Arena, she said.

Food distribution centers are located at Santini Plaza and the “big empty lot next to the town hall site,” Dexter said. Water and hot food are available, thanks to a chefs’ organization that has set up a food truck there, “God bless ‘em.”

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.