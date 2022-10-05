Food and family support available from ICNA, Sunshine Health: SNAP benefits applied for

As of Wednesday, Oct. 5:

ICNA providing food and chainsaw help in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte

Representatives of ICNA Relief – Muslims for Humanity are working with the national Red Cross and other local organizations to provide services including food distribution and help with chainsaw cleanup in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte and expect to be on the ground until at least October 15.

On Friday, Oct. 7:

Food distribution from 2 to 3:30 p.m.



300 Meals at Courtsey Court Motel – 1389 N. Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers 33903



200 Meals at Islamic Center of Southwest Florida – 3337 Broadway Cir, Fort Myers 33901



Its Mobile Medical Clinic will also be on-site at this location to provide Free basic health care checkups as well.

On Saturday, Oct. 8:

ICNA is supporting Everglades City with cleaning supply distribution, Mobile Medical Clinic, and other services.

Pop-up family support

Sunshine Health is partnering with the Florida Department of Children and Families to host pop-up sites for its Family Resource Support Center in Cape Coral. DCF has mental health counselors and hope navigators available to help those impacted by the storm. Those in need can also find resources and sign up for benefits in addition to access to free crisis counselors

Sunshine Health has water and other disaster relief supplies available.

Those interested can visit https://www.myflfamilies.com/frsc/. The site is located at Family Initiative Inc., 734 SW 4th Street in Cape Coral, and open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DCF awaiting approval of disaster SNAP benefits

The Department of Children and Families has submitted a request to the United States Department of Agriculture asking for approval of Disaster-SNAP benefits. D-SNAP helps families who suffered losses or damage during a natural disaster by providing nutrition assistance.

At this time, DCF has not received approval from the federal government on our request. Any information announcing D-SNAP dates or locations is incorrect. Information, when available will be posted on the department’s website at www.myflfamilies.com/hurricaneian.